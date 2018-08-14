Man dies after being hit by train in Derbyshire

A man has died after being hit by a train near Belper this morning.

Officers were called to the railway line outside Duffield station just before 6.15am after reports of a body on the tracks.

British Transport Police and Network Rail are at the scene.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Colleagues from Derbyshire police and the ambulance service also attended but sadly a man was discovered dead at the scene. Officers and now working to identify the man, inform his family, and determine the circumstances of how he came to be on the tracks, which at the moment is unclear."

East Midlands Trains say the incident is causing delays on the Derby to Matlock route.

The line is expected to fully open at about 9.20am.

In the mean time services between these stations will be delayed or cancelled.

Some services have been replaced by buses.