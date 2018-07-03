Man died in caravan outside Derbyshire pub

A man died in his caravan outside a Derbyshire pub after drinking a 'very large' amount of alcohol.

A Chesterfield coroners' court inquest heard Stephen Watson - who lived in a caravan at the Duke of William on Church Street in Matlock - passed away aged 49 on October 22 last year.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "Mr Watson died in the caravan he was residing in.

"He died of the combined effects of alcohol intoxication, aspiration pneumonia and bronchopneumonia.

"Post-mortem toxicology demonstrated that Mr Watson had consumed a very large volume of alcohol prior to death.

"On the evidence provided to the court, Mr Watson had been consuming large volumes of alcohol for a significant period on a daily basis."

Mr Nieto concluded the death of Mr Watson - who was a labourer - was alcohol-related.

