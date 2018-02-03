Man cut free from vehicle and taken to hospital after three-car crash near north east Derbyshire town

A man was cut free from his vehicle and taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars near Eckington last night.

Crews from Birley and Staveley were called to the collision on Rotherham Road yesterday evening just after 8pm.

Fire chiefs had to cut the roof from one of the cars to rescue a man, who was taken to hospital with suspected neck and back injuries. They cut the door from another car to free a second man, who was also taken to hospital.

Neither of the men, both of whom are believed to be in their 50s or early 60s, are thought to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries in the crash.

There was long delays and people were asked to avoid the area.