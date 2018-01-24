Man charged with kidnap after car stolen and crashed in Chesterfield with 11-year-old girl inside

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a report that a car was stolen and crashed in Chesterfield with an 11-year-old girl inside.

Officers were called to West Hill Drive, Mansfield, at around 8.45pm on Monday (January 22).

The car was recovered shortly afterwards following a collision near Palterton in Chesterfield.

Ross Layden, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and subsequently charged with kidnap and aggravated vehicle taking.

The child was not injured during the incident.

Layden was also charged with other offences relating to Derbyshire including blackmail, assault by beating, theft and a number of driving offences.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, February 7.