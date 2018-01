A man has been charged with drink-driving and driving without insurance in Chesterfield.

On Saturday morning, police were called to the Donut roundabout where they found a Skoda on its side.

Picture posted on the @DerbyshireARU Twitter account on Saturday morning.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said this morning: "31-year-old Michal Mogilka, of Flamsteed Cresent, Stonegravels, was charged with drink-driving and driving without insurance and is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Wednesday, February 14."