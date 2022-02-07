Man charged with drink-driving after 'very nasty' crash on north Derbyshire road

Corean Nicholls, 24, of North Side, New Tupton, was released on bail and will appear before magistrates later this month after the incident on the A61 Derby Road, Clay Cross, on Sunday.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a one-car collision in Derby Road, Clay Cross, just before 6pm on Sunday, February 6.

A man has been charged with drink-driving and drug offences after a crash on Derby Road at Clay Cross. Image: Google Maps.

“At the scene a VW Jetta was found to have collided with a wall.

“Earlier today (Monday, February 7) Corean Nicholls was charged with drink-driving and possession of cocaine in connection with the incident.

“The 24-year-old, of North Side, New Tupton, was released on bail and is due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on February 21.”