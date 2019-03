A Clay Cross man says he saw UFOs in the skies over the weekend.

Terry Johnson took these pictures of mysterious lights hovering above the town on Friday night.

Picture taken by Terry Johnson.

Mr Johnson said: "I have no idea what they were.

"They didn't look like aircraft and I'm certain they weren't Chinese lanterns.

"They were so bright.

"I've not seen a UFO in about 30 years."

Mr Johnson said he wanted to know if anyone else saw the lights.