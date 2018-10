A 55-year-old man was punched in the head while in a Ripley park.

The assault happened in Crossley Park on School Lane on Sunday, September 23 at about 8pm.

The victim was approached by two men and punched in the head. The two men then ran off.

The men are described as around 6 feet tall and in their mid-twenties.

Anyone who has further information or witnessed this incident is asked to get in contact with PC Tiffany Hall by calling 101 and quoting reference number 18000457577.