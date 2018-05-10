Man attacked and robbed in Holmewood

A man has been attacked and robbed in Holmewood.

Sometime between 5.30pm and 6.10pm on Bank Holiday Monday, a 27-year-old man was walking along a path which runs between Devonshire Terrace and the industrial estate when he was approached by two men.

They punched and kicked the victim and stole cash from him when he was on the ground.

The victim described the robbers as white, aged around 30 and stocky. One of the men had short dark hair.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call PC Ian Wheelwright on 101, quoting reference number 18000207506.