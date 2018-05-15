Man assaulted his ex during a row about the breakdown of their relationship

A man assaulted his former partner after they had been arguing about the breakdown of their relationship, the sale of their home and who was keeping what possessions.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, May 3, how Michael Haeth, 32, of Kidsley Close, Smalley, Ilkeston, pushed his ex over and as she lashed out at him he grabbed her arms.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Due to a relationship breakdown the house was to be sold and they have been planning to go their separate ways.

“But on April 15 they were in a conversation at their home discussing the breakdown of the relationship and the sale of the house and who was taking what items and this led to an argument and a slanging match.”

Mrs Haslam added that the defendant’s ex pointed in his face and made a reference to Heath’s recently deceased grandmother and he pushed her away with both hands and she fell backwards.

The defendant’s ex lashed out, according to Mrs Haslam, and Heath took hold of her arms and held them by her side for four to five seconds before she called the police.

Heath, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating.

The complainant did retract her statement, according to Mrs Haslam, but the prosecution was still pursued.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “It is a relatively short incident coming about in the breakdown of a relationship and up until then things have been civil with them living in the same property as they attempt to sell it and sort out the breakdown.”

Ms Sargent added that the couple had an argument which became a slanging match about who was taking what items.

The complainant had made a comment about Heath’s late grandmother and he pushed her in anger but this is the only element of the assault because he had been forced to grab her arms in self defence as she lashed out.

Ms Sargent added that Heath is remorseful for his actions and has offered an apology and the couple is continuing to be civil.

Magistrates fined Heath £266 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.