Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 100-year-old woman dies following handbag robbery

Detectives investigating the robbery and later death of a 100-year-old woman have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Zofija Kaczan, who was left with a broken neck following the attack, died early yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 6) and a 39-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of robbing Mrs Kaczan, has now been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He remains in police custody and is being questioned.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “She suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck, as a result of the robbery, which happened at around 8.45am on Monday, May 28.

“She had told us that she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her handbag stolen.”

Officers are asking for anyone who has any information regarding the incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a beige Seat Leon which was seen close to where the incident took place. The car was found abandoned two days later on Wednesday, May 30, in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

The police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle – or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicle with registration plate SL02 KVZ.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 with reference 18*243815 or ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.