Man arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after Staveley crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a crash in Staveley.

Police were called to Chesterfield Road at around 2.20pm on Sunday after a car collided with a wall.

A lamppost and gas pipe were also damaged during the crash.

Derbyshire police said a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following the incident. He has now been released under investigation.

Firefighters also attended the collision and used dammit paste on the damaged gas pipe to stop the flow of gas.