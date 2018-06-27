Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after serious crash in Chesterfield

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a Chesterfield collision where a man was left with serious injuries.

The air ambulance was called out following a serious road accident in Chesterfield on Sunday, June 24.

The incident took place on Walton Road, and police closed the road to traffic from its junction with Moorland View Road and Morrisons supermarket.

The air ambulance landed in a field next to Walton Dam. At this time the condition of any of those involved in the incident is unknown.

A police spokesman said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision on Walton Road in Chesterfield.

"At around 5pm on Sunday, June 24, the 23-year-old’s black MG3 collided with a white Fiat Punto before rolling off the road."

A 22-year-old man, a passenger in the MG3, was transported to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield with serious hand injuries.