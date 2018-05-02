Man arrested following drugs warrant in Chesterfield

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking in Chesterfield.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary have conducted a warrant in Hollingwood where a man was arrested and has now been charged.

On Friday, April 27, officers executed a search warrant at on Works Road, Hollingwood.

A spokeswoman has said a "substantial amount of Class A drugs were recovered."

Stephen Foster of Spittal Green, Bolsover, was arrested for drugs trafficking offences.

The 42-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, April 28 and was charged with the same offence.