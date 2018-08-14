Man and woman arrested after drug search at Pilsley property

A man and a woman have been arrested by officers following a drug search at a property in Pilsley.

Officers carried out the warrant on Broom Avenue on Friday, August 10.

They discovered suspected drugs, drug related items and cash which were all seized.

A 39-year old-man and a 38-year-old woman from Pilsley were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They were questioned and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

One other man has also been voluntarily interviewed by officers but has not been arrested at this time.

PC Steve Sweet of the North Wingfield, Pilsley, Stonebroom and Shirland Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We take reports of illegal drug activity seriously and we will always look to develop any information we receive and investigate further if appropriate.

“I would like to thank members of the local community for their support and I would ask that residents contact us if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood as it can really help us to target crime and anti-social behaviour, and keep our area safe.”