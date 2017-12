A man who was airlifted to hospital after a crash near Chesterfield was still in a critical condition in hospital this morning.

Emergency services were called to Mill Lane Stainsby just before 1pm yesterday (Wednesday December 7) after the Nissan Juke left the carriageway.

Firefighters cut free the man from his vehicle and he was then taken to hospital by Derbyshire Air Ambulance.

It is thought he may have fallen ill while driving and no other vehicle was involved.