Man admits dangerous driving after car flipped with woman and baby inside

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after a car flipped onto its roof with a woman and baby inside.

The red Vauxhall Corsa crashed and caught fire in the crash on Tamworth Road, Long Eaton, on January 12.

The woman and baby were treated for minor injuries.

The driver, Liam Swinfield, of Marriott Avenue, Chilwell, Nottingham, jumped in a canal as he tried to escape officers.

Mr Swinfield also admitted to failing to stop after an accident, driving without a licence and insurance.

He will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on February 25.