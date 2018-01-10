Man absconds from open prison in Derbyshire

A man has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire

Adam Breen, 28, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on April 18, 2016 for robbery, dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

He is currently a serving prisoner at HMP Sudbury and his last know address was in Castle Vale, Birmingham.

Adam Breen absconded from HMP Sudbury ton Tuesday, January 9 by climbing over the fence and made his way on foot towards the A50.

Breen is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with shoulder length brown hair and was wearing dark coloured clothing.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call police on 101.