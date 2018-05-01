Man, 46, is believed to have taken his own life at Chesterfield hospital

Support is being offered to staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after a patient is believed to have taken his own life.

Police have confirmed a 46-year-old man died at the hospital in Calow on Monday.

A hospital spokesman said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of a patient who died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Monday morning.

"We are also concerned for the well-being of our staff and are offering appropriate support for those affected by the incident.

"In circumstances like this, where a suicide is suspected or confirmed, the death is reported to Derbyshire Constabulary and an investigation takes place to inform the inquest process for HM the Coroner."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman added: "Our officers attended the scene following the sudden death of a 46-year-old man at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Monday.

"We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances."

The man's identify has not yet been publicly released.

A Chesterfield coroners' court official said an investigation would be carried out following the man's death.

No further information is available at this time.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

