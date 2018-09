A male allegedly approached a group of three women, shouted an offensive word and assaulted one of them.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Institute Lane in Alfreton, near the town's Home Bargains store, between around 1.20pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said 'a man or teenaged boy' allegedly carried out the crime.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 18*436578 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Jamie Wragg.