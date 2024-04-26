Major road through Chesterfield closed due to ongoing incident

Derbyshire police are warning motorists that a main road through Chesterfield is closed due to an ongoing incident.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 26th Apr 2024, 20:49 BST
The A617 between Horns Bridge Roundabout and Lordsmill Roundabout is shut and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area entirely if they can.

