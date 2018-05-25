Major road closure off the Dronfield bypass after teen fatally stabbed

A major road in Sheffield is sealed off this morning while detectives investigate the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to motorists this morning that Chesterfield Road South from the Bowshaw roundabout to the roundabout at Meadowhead, in the direction of Sheffield, is closed this morning because of a fatal stabbing in Lowedges yesterday.

Traffic is currently backed up around three miles up the Dronfield bypass into Sheffield and motorists from the Chesterfield area can expect delays of around 40 minutes.

Officers sealed off the area after a teenage boy was knifed on Lowedges Road at around 7.50pm. The teenager was rushed to hospital but died an hour later.

Last night, Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, said: “I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime. “I want to offer my utmost reassurance that we are treating this incident as an immediate priority, with a vast number of officers and resources already deployed into the investigation and an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible.” He added: “My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.”