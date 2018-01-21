Major rescue underway after serious crash on Derbyshire road

Part of a Derbyshire road has been closed after a serious collision.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the B6179 Derby Road is currently shut outside Denby Pottery, Denby.

A force spokesman said: “All emergency services are at the scene.

“The road will be closed for many hours.

”Please find alternative routes.”

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said crews from Ripley and Alfreton along with Nottingham Road’s major rescue unit are at the scene.

The spokesman added: “The incident involves one car and one person is trapped in the vehicle.”

This is a developing story and further information will be provided as and when we receive it.