Major rescue operation launched to help badly injured woman in Matlock Bath

A major rescue operation was launched on Monday evening after members of the public heard shouts for help from the bottom of High Tor in Matlock Bath.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team attended the scene, along with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team and Derbyshire Police.

A specialist rope system was set up to help access the casualty.

The rescue involved a lady who had slipped and fallen from the path, falling a long way down the steep side of High Tor, suffering several injuries to both legs.

It was then discovered that the lady had fallen at around 10am that morning and had spent several hours calling for help unable to move.

A specialist rope safety system was set up by the mountain rescue teams to help access and stabilise the lady and make the scene safe for rescue personnel.

Due to the proximity to the railway line Derbyshire Police informed Network Rail who had to cancel some train services through Matlock.

The Maritime and Coastguard agency were also called to assist in evacuating the lady, however after several attempts to access the site, it was deemed best to carry the casualty to the road head.

The lady was transported by East Midlands Ambulance Service to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for further treatment at around 1am.

Derby and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams left the site at around 3am to return the vehicles to their respective bases and restock kit.