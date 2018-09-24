Major Chesterfield Road to close for resurfacing work

Drivers are being warned about the closure of a major Chesterfield road for resurfacing work next month.

Derbyshire County Council is warning drivers that the A619, Chatsworth Road, will be closed overnight for several weeks in October.

The road will be closed from 6.30pm and 6am overnight - with the exception of weekends - from October 8 to 26.

Chatsworth Road will be closed between its junctions with Storrs Road and Walton Road.

A diversion will be in place taking drivers along Storrs Road and Old Road.