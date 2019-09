Police have successfully talked down a man who was threatening to jump from a bridge in Chesterfield.

Officers were called at 9.30am to say there was a man on the wrong side of the railings of the bridge which connects Queen's Park to the town centre.

Police are at the scene.

By 11.50am, the man had been brought to safety.

Markham Road was closed during the incident but it is now open again.

