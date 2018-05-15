M1 motorway near Barlborough to remain closed ALL NIGHT

The M1 motorway is expected to remain closed overnight after two cars burst into flames following a multi-vehicle crash.

Highways England said the northbound carriageway was expected to remain closed between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston after the fire damaged the road surface.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the crash involved three vehicles, two of which caught fire.

She said crews from Aston park attended along with colleagues from Clowne and Staveley.

All motorists on the northbound carriageway have been able to pass the accident but the carriageway is expected to be closed overnight.

Two lanes also remain closed on the southbound carriageway. South Yorkshire Police said the accident involved two cars and an LGV, two of which ‘caught alight as a result of the collision’.

A spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries.