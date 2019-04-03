M1 in Derbyshire reopens after 'serious multi-vehicle' crash involving lorry after police chase

Part of the M1 in Derbyshire is now re-open after a 'serious multi-vehicle' crash involving a car and a HGV following a police chase this morning.

The collision, which involved several vehicles, took place on the M1 northbound exit slip at junction J30 near Barlborough, just before 7am.

An accident is affecting traffic on the M1 in Derbyshire

It was closed almost four hours and opened just after 10.30am

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "This incident occurred following a police pursuit by officers from Nottinghamshire Police and occurred at 6.50am this morning. It involved a collision between a car and a HGV on the slip road at junction 30.

"The road re-opened at 10.35am and an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing."