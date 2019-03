Rush-hour commuters on the M1 may experience delays caused by two breakdowns this morning.

One has happened on the southbound stretch between junction 31, the turn-off to Worksop, and junction 30, which leads to Barlborough. This is expected to clear between 7.45am and 8am this morning.

The other breakdown is on the M1 northbound slip road at Tibshelf Services.

Traffic conditions there are expected to return to normal between 8am and 8.15am.