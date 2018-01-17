M1 crash causes traffic problems around Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s roads are very congested following on from an earlier accident on the M1 between junction 29/29A.

This morning at just after 6.30am one lane of the northbound stretch of motorway was closed after a car hit the central barrier.

Highways East Midlands say recovery has now taken place but the closure is still having a knock-on effect on the subsidiary roads including delays to public transport.

Stagecoach East Midlands said: “We have just been advised that there is congestion around Doe Lea, Heath and Chesterfield due to M1 lane closures.

“There are delays to Pronto services operating to/from Chesterfield.”