Search

M1 crash causes traffic problems around Chesterfield

Traffic and travel news
Traffic and travel news

Chesterfield’s roads are very congested following on from an earlier accident on the M1 between junction 29/29A.

This morning at just after 6.30am one lane of the northbound stretch of motorway was closed after a car hit the central barrier.

Highways East Midlands say recovery has now taken place but the closure is still having a knock-on effect on the subsidiary roads including delays to public transport.

Stagecoach East Midlands said: “We have just been advised that there is congestion around Doe Lea, Heath and Chesterfield due to M1 lane closures.

“There are delays to Pronto services operating to/from Chesterfield.”