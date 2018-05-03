'Loving and caring' Chesterfield father tragically took his own life

"David was a great son.

"He was a loving and caring father.

"We miss him every day."

Those were the words of Maureen Robinson following the inquest into the death of her much-loved son.

David Robinson, an entrepreneur who loved work, took his own life at his business premises in Chesterfield.

He was 33-years-old.

________________________________

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

________________________________



'Expectations and hopes'



In a statement read out during the inquest at Chesterfield coroners' court, Mr Robinson's widow Louise Robinson said the pair married in 2015 and at first they were 'very happy'.

However, 'things became difficult' and they began to argue.

Divorce proceedings were started in December 2016.

The inquest heard Mr Robinson sought help from his GP and was prescribed antidepressants following the break-up.

A week before his death, he was admitted to Chesterfield's mental health facility, the Hartington Unit, after a suspected suicide attempt.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Simon Taylor, who works at the unit, said Mr Robinson had 'developed a depression which was mild to moderate in severity'.

Dr Taylor said he felt it was appropriate to allow him to leave the unit two days after he was admitted and follow-up support was arranged.

He told the court: "There was no sense that he didn't see a future for himself.

"He told me about his expectations and hopes."

Mr Robinson's father Kevin Robinson said his son was 'upbeat' about starting a new car repair business and agreed it was appropriate to discharge him from the Hartington Unit.

The inquest heard Mr Robinson went missing three days after being discharged and sent text messages which caused alarm among family members.

He was eventually found in North Yorkshire, taken to a hospital and seen by a mental health specialist before returning to his parents' house on Bradshaw Road, Inkersall.

Coroner offers condolences



Kevin Robinson told how he last saw his son alive on the evening of April 9 last year.

He said he gave him 'no indication at all' that he was going to do what he did.

Kevin Robinson emotionally described how he found his son in his business unit at Vanguard Trading Estate on Britannia Road later that night.

"I just put my arms around him," he said.

"I honestly didn't believe he would do this.

"We always had a good relationship.

"David was always a loving child."

We have decided, based on guidance from the Samaritans, not to report how Mr Robinson took his life.

Coroner Peter Nieto concluded that Mr Robinson - who left a number of notes for family members - died by suicide.

He said: "It's been very striking to me how he could very quickly go from being apparently in reasonable spirits to a low mood."

Mr Nieto offered his condolences to Mr Robinson’s loved ones as the inquest ended.