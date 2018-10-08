Love Island's Iain Stirling to perform in Chesterfield this weekend

The voice of ITV hit show Love Island, Iain Stirling, is to perform at The Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield on Saturday.

Iain Stirling is back after a summer narrating the popular dating show and is ready to unleash his latest gags from his 'U Ok Hun? X' tour.

The BAFTA winning comedian will explore 'dinner party etiquette and the pressures on a generation brought up in a world of instant gratification'.

Ahead of the gig, he tweeted: "Chesterfield will always hold a special place in my heart."

The show at the Pomegranate starts at 8pm.

Tickets are priced £19.20