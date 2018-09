A lorry which caught on fire on the M1 closed all of the lanes on the southbound carriageway.

The section of motorway which was affected was between J25 and J24A near LongEaton and Kegworth at 11am, today.

Highways England said that delays built in the area.

A spokesman from Highways England speaking at the time said: "Please approach with care and allow extra journey time."

The motorway opened again at 12 noon today.