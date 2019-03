There is traffic disruption on the M1 north this morning following a lorry fire in the early hours of this morning.

A crash involving "several lorries" at about 01:00 in Leicestershire led to a fire which meant the closure between junctions 20 and 21, Highways England has tweeted.

There are 30 minute delays on approach, with queues stretching back for two miles.

We have not had any reports of injuries at this time.