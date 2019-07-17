Long-standing Brimington teaching assistants to retire after nearly 100 years' combined service

Three of the most long-standing members of staff at a Brimington school are retiring this week.

Kath Hill, Olwyn Fitches and Jane Lucas have worked as teaching assistants at Henry Bradley Infant School for a combined total of 93 years.

Mrs Hill has been at the school for 32 years, Mrs Fitches 31 years, and Mrs Lucas 30 years.

Cliff Hadley, headteacher at Henry Bradley Infant School, said: "Kath, Olwyn and Jane have helped support over 1,800 children on their learning journey and they have all been stable and reliable figures throughout many periods of educational change and we will all, staff and pupils alike, miss them very much.

"We wish them every success with whatever the future holds."