Long delays expected in Old Whittington due to gas works

Motorists can expect long delays in Old Whittington over the next few days due to gas maintenance works being carried out.

The two-way signals on the B6052 Station Road, just off the Whittington Moor roundabout, will be in place until Friday.

Motorists have been experiencing long delays in the area in mornings and evenings.

The work is being carried out by Cadent.

A notice on the Derbyshire County Council website states: "Cadent are carrying out essential gas maintenance works in the road to replace old iron gas with more durable plastic pipes. This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents."