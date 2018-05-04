LOCAL ELECTIONS 2018: Full ward-by-ward election results in Amber Valley

This year’s Amber Valley Borough Council election has come to a close, and the Conservatives have extended their majority.
Going into polling, the Tories held control with a majority of just one seat, 23 compared to Labour’s 22 councillors.
On the night, Labour gained Belper East from the Tories, who in turn stole Heanor East, Heanor West and Ripley.
Here is the full list of the results in each ward:
ALFRETON – Lab hold
Colin Boyce (CON) 555
Kate Smith (LD) 49
Leo Swarvett (GREEN) 75
John Walker (LAB) 993
Turnout: 27.16%
BELPER EAST – Lab gain
Fay Atkinson (LAB) 812
Adam Alexander Raphael (LD) 164
Martin Tomlinson (CON) 753
Julie Wozniczka (GREEN) 79
Turnout: 37.95%
BELPER SOUTH– Lab hold
Carol Angharad (LAB) 811
Sue Macfarlane (GREEN) 130
Richard Alan Salmon (LD) 60
Timothy Robert Sutton (CON) 629
Steve Benjamin Ralph White (IND) 71
Turnout: 38.17%
CODNOR & WAINGROVES – Lab hold
Isobel Harry (LAB) 689
Jeremy Miles (LD) 43
Matthew George Johnson Murray (CON) 615
Turnout: 34.71%
DUFFIELD – Con hold
Patrick William Mountain (LAB) 225
Andrew Nove (LD) 110
Chris Short (CON) 898
Dave Wells (GREEN) 637
Turnout: 46.40%
HEANOR & LOSCOE – Lab hold
James Major John Brooks (GREEN) 60
Sue Iliffe (CON) 620
John Morrisey (LD) 29
Hannah Mary Stirland (LAB) 654
Turnout: 33.58%
HEANOR EAST – Con gain
Frank Carmichael (LAB) 583
Jerry Marler (LD) 92
Henry Thompson (CON) 669
Turnout: 29.94%
HEANOR WEST – Con gain
Steven Grainger (CON) 698
Paul Jones (LAB) 670
Chris Oakley (LD) 49
Lian Pizzey (GREEN) 78
Turnout: 31.73%
IRONVILLE & RIDDINGS – Lab hold
Pete Clark (CON) 773
Paul James Smith (LAB) 917
George William Turner (LD) 66
Turnout: 37.42%
KILBURN, DENBY & HOLBROOK – Con hold
Trevor Mark Ainsworth (CON) 1345
Susan Marie Allen (LD) 113
Sam Hart (LAB) 785
Steve Kennedy (GREEN) 99
Turnout: 36.75%
LANGLEY MILL & ALDERCAR – Lab hold
Eileen Hamilton (LAB) 535
Joanna Jones (LD) 45
Timothy Knowles (NATIONAL FRONT) 30
Victoria Jane Stevenson (CON) 488
Turnout: 27.08%
RIPLEY– Con gain
Sean David Carter (CON) 1207
Roland Emmas-Williams (LAB) 1061
William Macfarlane (GREEN) 75
Richard Smeeton (LD) 89
Turnout: 34.18%
SHIPLEY PARK, HORSLEY & HORSLEY WOODHOUSE – Con hold
Jacob Matthew Holt (LD) 117
Richard Henry Iliffe (CON) 1172
Tina Pritchard (GREEN) 97
Christine Elizabeth Venables (LAB) 436
Turnout: 37.96%
SOMERCOTES – Lab hold
Brian John Lyttle (LAB) 789
Kathy Victoria Moss (CON) 358
Colin Thompson (LD) 37
Turnout: 26.46%
SWANWICK – Con hold
Steve Elliott (GREEN) 110
Joel Ross Hunt (LD) 119
Charlie Robinson (LAB) 457
David Wilson (CON) 1013
Turnout: 39.04%