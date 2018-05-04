LOCAL ELECTIONS 2018: Full ward-by-ward election results in Amber Valley

This year’s Amber Valley Borough Council election has come to a close, and the Conservatives have extended their majority.

Going into polling, the Tories held control with a majority of just one seat, 23 compared to Labour’s 22 councillors.

On the night, Labour gained Belper East from the Tories, who in turn stole Heanor East, Heanor West and Ripley.

Here is the full list of the results in each ward:

ALFRETON – Lab hold

Colin Boyce (CON) 555

Kate Smith (LD) 49

Leo Swarvett (GREEN) 75

John Walker (LAB) 993

Turnout: 27.16%

BELPER EAST – Lab gain

Fay Atkinson (LAB) 812

Adam Alexander Raphael (LD) 164

Martin Tomlinson (CON) 753

Julie Wozniczka (GREEN) 79

Turnout: 37.95%

BELPER SOUTH– Lab hold

Carol Angharad (LAB) 811

Sue Macfarlane (GREEN) 130

Richard Alan Salmon (LD) 60

Timothy Robert Sutton (CON) 629

Steve Benjamin Ralph White (IND) 71

Turnout: 38.17%

CODNOR & WAINGROVES – Lab hold

Isobel Harry (LAB) 689

Jeremy Miles (LD) 43

Matthew George Johnson Murray (CON) 615

Turnout: 34.71%

DUFFIELD – Con hold

Patrick William Mountain (LAB) 225

Andrew Nove (LD) 110

Chris Short (CON) 898

Dave Wells (GREEN) 637

Turnout: 46.40%

HEANOR & LOSCOE – Lab hold

James Major John Brooks (GREEN) 60

Sue Iliffe (CON) 620

John Morrisey (LD) 29

Hannah Mary Stirland (LAB) 654

Turnout: 33.58%

HEANOR EAST – Con gain

Frank Carmichael (LAB) 583

Jerry Marler (LD) 92

Henry Thompson (CON) 669

Turnout: 29.94%

HEANOR WEST – Con gain

Steven Grainger (CON) 698

Paul Jones (LAB) 670

Chris Oakley (LD) 49

Lian Pizzey (GREEN) 78

Turnout: 31.73%

IRONVILLE & RIDDINGS – Lab hold

Pete Clark (CON) 773

Paul James Smith (LAB) 917

George William Turner (LD) 66

Turnout: 37.42%

KILBURN, DENBY & HOLBROOK – Con hold

Trevor Mark Ainsworth (CON) 1345

Susan Marie Allen (LD) 113

Sam Hart (LAB) 785

Steve Kennedy (GREEN) 99

Turnout: 36.75%

LANGLEY MILL & ALDERCAR – Lab hold

Eileen Hamilton (LAB) 535

Joanna Jones (LD) 45

Timothy Knowles (NATIONAL FRONT) 30

Victoria Jane Stevenson (CON) 488

Turnout: 27.08%

RIPLEY– Con gain

Sean David Carter (CON) 1207

Roland Emmas-Williams (LAB) 1061

William Macfarlane (GREEN) 75

Richard Smeeton (LD) 89

Turnout: 34.18%

SHIPLEY PARK, HORSLEY & HORSLEY WOODHOUSE – Con hold

Jacob Matthew Holt (LD) 117

Richard Henry Iliffe (CON) 1172

Tina Pritchard (GREEN) 97

Christine Elizabeth Venables (LAB) 436

Turnout: 37.96%

SOMERCOTES – Lab hold

Brian John Lyttle (LAB) 789

Kathy Victoria Moss (CON) 358

Colin Thompson (LD) 37

Turnout: 26.46%

SWANWICK – Con hold

Steve Elliott (GREEN) 110

Joel Ross Hunt (LD) 119

Charlie Robinson (LAB) 457

David Wilson (CON) 1013

Turnout: 39.04%