LOCAL ELECTIONS 2018: Amber Valley MP Nigel Mills hails “very positive” election night for the Conservatives

Amber Valley’s Conservative MP has heralded his party’s borough council success as “very positive”.

MP Nigel Mills, elected in 2010, feels that the Tories are on an upward curve because of their community work in the area.

He says that to find “new ground” after several lengthy terms in office is positive news.

This follows the Conservatives gaining three wards from their Labour rivals in Heanor West, Heanor East and Ripley.

Those three victories, added to the Conservatives repertoire, increased the number of seats the party boasts from 23 to 25.

Meanwhile, Labour’s representation on the authority dropped from 22 to 20.

Mr Mills said: “It was an up and down night, we lost a seat in Belper but gained two back in Heanor and one in Ripley, so overall it was a very positive night for us.

“It shows the good work that we’ve been doing across Heanor and Ripley to gain those seats.

“The fact that we our gaining new ground is a positive situation, it shows the good work that the individual councillors and candidates have done.

“I think it is a trend we are seeing across the country to a certain extent, in Leave (EU referendum) supporting areas.

“It is a reflection, I think, of councillors going out there in places like Heanor and people are saying that that is the kind of work that they like to see from their councillors.

“It makes a difference people seeing them in such an active role – it isn’t just words.”