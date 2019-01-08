Lives of occupants at Chesterfield Hotel building were 'at risk'

A company has been punished for 'serious' fire safety breaches which left occupants' lives at risk at the Chesterfield Hotel building.

VPS (UK) Ltd - which was contracted to oversee the prominent property on Malkin Street - pleaded guilty to three breaches of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 during a hearing at Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The firm was fined a total of £70,000.

The court heard the company, among other things, failed to ensure that fire doors were checked regularly and failed to ensure that the fire alarm was tested weekly on and before October 27 2017.

At that time, several members of the public were renting rooms at the 73-room property, which is now vacant.

RELATED STORY: What is the latest on the Chesterfield Hotel building?

Gavin Tomlinson, deputy chief fire officer at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS), said: "On October 27 2017, during a routine risk awareness inspection of their local area, firefighters from Chesterfield noted activity at the Chesterfield Hotel, a property that had been empty for some time.

"Their enquiries resulted in fire safety inspecting officers attending to find that a number of people, referred to as property guardians, were occupying rooms on the premises.

"Due to fire safety concerns identified, a prohibition notice was served immediately meaning the occupants were not allowed to sleep at the premises until remedial work had been carried out to rectify the officers' concerns.

"Such was the serious nature of the breaches of fire safety, the fire authority commenced legal action against VPS (UK) Ltd.

"If a fire had occurred, as there was only one escape route in such a large building, the occupants would have been at serious risk. The blocking of escape routes by locks or boarding cannot be tolerated unless robust alternative provisions have been put in place to ensure the safety of all occupants.

"Owners and companies overseeing the security of vacant buildings should recognise that they have a legal responsibility to ensure that any sleeping accommodation they provide for guests, employees, guardians or any other person has a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment in place, which is reviewed regularly, and also ensure that facilities provided for safety from fire are maintained to a suitable standard.

"DFRS is able to offer advice and guidance to enable businesses to comply with the requirements of the fire safety law. However, if a business does not follow the advice or the breaches are significant, then the service can use formal enforcement powers to ensure compliance."

For more information, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk