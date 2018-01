A selfless eight-year-old girl has donated money raised from having her hair cut off to a Chesterfield charity.

Lucy Redmond had 40cm of her hair cut off and donated the curls to the Little Princess Trust.

She then decided to go one step further and donate the £600 she raised to CHARM – a Chesterfield-based charity helping people in Malawi.

Find out how to donate by emailing emilyjredmond@hotmail.co.uk