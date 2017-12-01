LISTEN: Tesco staff produce charity Christmas song created by Chesterfield boss

Tesco staff across the north of England have come together to release a Christmas song for two charities.

The track, Christmas Time, was created by Mark Kanaris, the area manager at the Tesco stores in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

DOWNLOAD THE SONG HERE

Tesco colleagues joined forces to write, perform, record and produce the single, which will raise money for Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

The song launched today and is available on iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Mr Kanaris said: "This whole journey started with an idea back in April and grew from there.

"I wanted the song to be encompass everything about Christmas and celebrate the festive spirit, something to really resonate with our listeners."

Karen Doherty, convenience store director for the North at Tesco, said: "We're so excited to see our Christmas fundraising plans come to fruition and have the chance to raise some money for a great cause.

"I'm so proud to see colleagues from across the north come together.

"It's a great display of our colleagues supporting people across the whole region."

To promote the song, all Tesco Express stores in the north of England will be hosting a Poptastic over the weekend.