Lionel Richie is coming to Chesterfield - HOW TO GET TICKETS

Global megastar Lionel Richie - one of the world's best-selling music artists - will say hello to Chesterfield this summer, it has been officially confirmed this morning.

The hit-maker will perform at the Proact Stadium all night long on Thursday, June 21, as part of a UK-wide tour.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday.

Lionel said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long-awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric - so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Chesterfield FC chief executive Michael Dunford added: “We are absolutely thrilled and excited that a superstar like Lionel has incorporated the Proact Stadium within his European tour dates.

“Lionel is assured of the warmest welcome possible from the Chesterfield public.

“This shows once again that the Proact is recognised as being one of the leading event venues in the country.”

Performing hits from his extensive and much-loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, 68-year-old Lionel’s shows are world-renowned for their party atmosphere.

Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as Dancing on the Ceiling, Hello and All Night Long.

Tickets can be bought from www.ticketmaster.com, www.AXS.com, www.gigantic.com and www.alttickets.com

For hospitality tickets, call 01246 269300 (ext 4152) or email debrajohnson@chesterfield-fc.co.uk

Megastars Elton John and Tom Jones have previously rocked the Proact Stadium.