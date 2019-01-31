Light fitting catches fire at house in Dronfield Woodhouse

Firefighters from Dronfield and Chesterfield attended a house fire in Dronfield Woodhouse where a light fitting caught fire.

The fire, on Smithy Croft, was out on arrival of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, however the firefighters had to give first aid to a child with “slight burns”.

Firefighters recovered the vehicle from the ditch

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “We attended a fire involving a light fitting in a house on Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse.

“The fire was out on the arrival of the fire service, who removed the light fitting, gave first aid to one child with slight burns and gave advice to the occupiers.”