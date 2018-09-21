Life-saving equipment for The Bolsover School which they feel will give staff confidence to use the device should the need ever arise.

Fundraising by staff, students and the community has enabled The Bolsover School to buy a life-saving defibrillator to be sited at the entrance to the main building.

East Midlands Ambulance Service have been into the school to provide training on basic life support and use of the defibrillator which they feel will give staff confidence to use the device should the need ever arise.

When cardiac arrest occurs, it can take three minutes for brain damage to set in and within ten minutes chance of survival can be limited. But the use of a defibrillator and CPR can make it possible to save lives.