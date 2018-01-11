Lidl gives update on Chesterfield store relocation

Lidl is to open its supermarket on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at the end of next year, it has been revealed.

Last year, Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee approved proposals for the German company to relocate its existing store from Foljambe Road to Chatsworth Road.

The shop will open at the site of Perrys' Ford garage, which is expected to move to land opposite the Alma Leisure Park off Derby Road next year.

Today, a Lidl spokesman told the Derbyshire Times: "Construction is set to start on Chatsworth Road in the autumn with a view to opening the store in late 2019.

"We are currently considering the best option for our existing premises on Foljambe Road and will share any firm plans with the community as soon as we're in a position to do so."

When the Lidl store relocates to Chatsworth Road, new jobs will be created and 143 car parking spaces will be provided as part of the multi-million pound investment.

The firm has also been told it must install a cycle route to serve the site.

Last month, the borough council's planning committee gave Lidl outline planning permission for eight homes to be built on land off Goytside Road and five homes to be built on land at the junction of Factory Street and Goytside Road, close to where the store will be.

