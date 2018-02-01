LETTER: Council needs to take pavement parking problem seriously

I am sure you will have noticed that motorists now park illegally on footpaths, either partially on the footpath or totally on the footpath.

This trend in people’s anti-social behaviour seems to be increasing at an alarming rate.

Also parking at pedestrian crossings within the zig-zag lines is also an offence, but no police enforcement appears to be taking place.

If the council takes safety seriously and the rights of disabled people to use the footpaths, then they need to get its act together and do something to remedy the problems.

Ralph Payne

Walton, Chesterfield