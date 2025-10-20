​Leighton hit the summit after comeback win

Leighton celebrate after scoring on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Paul Reed was delighted with his Leighton Town side’s second-half display as they came from behind to win 5-2 at London Lions on Saturday.

The win put Leighton top of the SPL Division One Central as they remain unbeaten so far, one point clear and with games in hand on those below them before Tuesday’s home game with Hitchin Town which was played after this week’s Observer went to press.

Rio Dasilva and Godlove Oppong both scored twice in Saturday’s win, with Tolu Ikuyinminu adding the other goal.

And whilst Reed felt Saturday’s first-half display was disappointing as Leighton went in behind at the break, he was pleased to see his side come good in the end.

He told the club’s media: “It was a disappointing first-half display as we didn’t really play with any tempo and were too passive.

"We went in 2-1 down due to some poor decision making and some technical errors which we were punished for, although our goal was a very good goal.

"I didn’t rant and rave at half-time. We just needed to do two or three things better and I felt if we got the next goal we’d take the momentum and go on and win.

"Thankfully that worked and the second-half display showed why we’ve done so well this year because when a good moment becomes another good moment, it breeds confidence within the team and we showed how effective we can be.

"When you go back over the last three or four games where we’ve scored a lot of goals, they’ve come from all over the pitch and that’s massively contributed to some of our wins.

"And we needed that today because Godlove Oppong was the only natural number nine we had available and Kyal Williams put in a great shift up there.

"We’ve had players put in a lot of minutes recently but they kept going and going and we really needed them.”

Leighton have two more home games coming up over the next week, with Welwyn Garden City the visitors on Saturday before Marlow then arrive on Tuesday night.

Reed added: “The Hitchin game won’t define our season, just like the Biggleswade game didn’t, but it’s another opportunity to test ourselves.”

