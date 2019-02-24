Legendary Chesterfield darts player John Lowe says burglary at his home has been 'disturbing' for his family

Legendary Chesterfield darts player John Lowe has told of the difficulties of dealing with his house being burgled.

Burglars struck at his home earlier this month, stealing cash, jewellery and some gold darts which he received for his 60th birthday.

The 73-year-old, from Tupton, wrote on Twitter: "I have been quite on Twitter recently, The break in has been disturbing for me and Karen, coming to terms with it and what it means, sadly the world we live in, upgraded security immensely, now trying to live a normal life with respect for others, difficult."

A previous tweet said: "Been a little quite on Twitter, busy putting our home together after the break-in, new alarms, security CCTV Cameras, had to be done, stay vigilant guys, it’s sadly sweeping the country."

John was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to darts and charity.

The legendary darts man won the World Championship in three separate decades, the only player to do so.

He was also the first darts player to hit a nine-dart finish on TV.