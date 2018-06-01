Legendary Bolsover newsagent passes away

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a much-loved newsagent who has passed away.

Mick Goddard, co-owner of Goddard and White News on Town End in Bolsover, died peacefully aged 72 on Monday.

Chris White, left, and Mick Goddard, right, outside their shop in 2008.

Popular Mick, whose parents Harry and Elizabeth Goddard bought the business in the 1950s, was involved with the traditional newsagents since he was a teenager - starting as a paperboy.

Chris White knew Mick since the age of 13 and was his business partner.

He said: "He was a wonderful man and will be sorely missed.

"Mick had a dry sense of humour and was fantastic with our many loyal customers.

Mick Goddard, left, Chris Christopher, centre, and Chris White, right, in their shop in 2008.

"He put so many years into the company and it certainly will continue.

"He was an excellent business partner and I have so many happy memories of him."

Chris Christopher, who joined the newsagents as a paperboy aged 13, added: "Mick was a great man.

"He was very calm and I learned a lot from him.

"He was a Bolsover legend."

Scores of tributes have also been paid to Mick on Facebook.

Pat Pegg said: "Mick was a lovely fella."

Chris Watson said: "Sorry to hear this. Mick was a great boss for the five years I was a paperboy."

Patsy Thomas said: "RIP Mick. We moved away some time ago but still remember you."

Martin Umney said: "RIP Mick. Such a great bloke."

In an interview with the Derbyshire Times in 2008 when Goddard and White News celebrated its 50th anniversary, Mick said: "I like meeting people, that's the main reason I have stuck it.

"The shop helps create a sense of community - if anyone wants to know any gossip they come here.

"We seem to know things before they happen!"

At the time, Mick said his shop would have sold more than two million copies of the Derbyshire Times.

We would like to thank Mick and pay tribute to him for helping to support local journalism over all these years.

Mick, who lived in Chesterfield, leaves his wife Sue.