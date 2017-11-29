Leading transport firm reveals north east Derbyshire HQ plans

One of the UK’s leading haulage and plant hire companies wants to create its new headquarters in north east Derbyshire.

Explore Transport has lodged an application with Bolsover District Council to build on land adjacent to Brick Yard Farm, on Slayley Lane, Barlborough.

The new headquarters would provide 20,000 sq ft of office space, 20,000 sq ft manufacturing / workshop space as well as decked trailer parking.

The proposals also incorporate 168 parking spaces on site for staff.

A spokesman for Explore Transport said: “Since the company was formed in 2015 our head office has been at Explore Industrial Park, Steetley, but due to our expansion we are now looking to move to a new flagship head office and transport depot in the local area.

“We look forward to being able to provide employment opportunities to the local community as we continue to grow.”

The spokesman added that the firm currently employed a team of more than 250 people – together with a fleet of more than 100 trucks – at five depots around the UK.

Over the last 12 months, the firm says its business has ‘doubled in size’.

If approved, proposed access to the site would be provided from a new roundabout on the A619 Chesterfield Road.

The roundabout will serve both the proposed commercial development as well as the previously approved residential development located to the north side of Chesterfield Road.